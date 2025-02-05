Richmond police shoot and kill suspect after standoff

Richmond police shot and killed a wanted suspect Tuesday night after a standoff, according to the police department.

At about 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Maine Avenue in search of a suspect wanted on a probation violation warrant related to domestic violence charges, police said.

The officers found the suspect on the Union Pacific Railroad right of way just west of the 300

block of Carlson Boulevard, police said. The suspect refused to cooperate with officers, prompting a standoff.

Ate about 8:55 p.m., officers shot and killed the suspect, police said. It was not immediately clear if the person was armed.

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office is investigating the shooting, police said.

No other details were immediately available.