Richmond

Richmond police stop alleged child sexual assault

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

RICHMOND POLICE DEPARTMENT - 00001712
NBC Bay Area

Richmond police interrupted an alleged sexual assault last week, arresting a man who came to the door wearing nothing but a towel. 

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, someone flagged down a Richmond police officer to report a possible sexual assault involving a juvenile. 

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Officers immediately responded to the victim's location and, when they knocked on the door, a man wearing only a towel answered.  

Police quickly located the victim inside the residence and discovered the suspect was the man who answered the door.  

Officers discovered the suspect was allegedly sexually assaulting the juvenile when officers arrived on the scene.  

"The victim is now safe with her family and receiving the help and resources she needs," Richmond police said in a statement.  

Police arrested Marlon Alexander Maravilla Martinez, a 22-year-old resident of Richmond.  

Local

California 39 mins ago

California teachers fight for new contracts

bay area storm 2 hours ago

Bay Area storm triggers several severe thunderstorm warnings

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office charged Martinez with six counts of committing sexual acts with a child 10 years or younger and 10 counts of forcible lewd act upon a child. 

Martinez remains in custody in lieu of $7 million bail. He appeared in court Thursday, when the court granted his attorney's request to put over his arraignment to Feb. 18.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Richmond
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us