Eastbound Richmond-San Rafael Bridge reopens after 19-hour traffic nightmare

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge reopened just after 7 a.m. Saturday, ending a 19-hour closure of the bridge that snarled traffic.

The California Highway Patrol said Saturday morning that a disturbed person who had been in a standoff with police and negotiators since 11 a.m. Friday was rescued by the Southern Marin Fire Protection District.

According to CHP spokesman Darrel Horner, traffic on the bridge was blocked to "not cause him to jump off or cause him to fall into the water and also keeping that communication open."

The man apparently rode a bicycle onto the bridge's upper, westbound level, then climbed down to the lower, eastbound lanes, Horner said.

Westbound traffic on the 5.5-mile bridge remained open throughout the standoff.

The bridge, which carries Interstate 580 across the northern end of San Francisco Bay, connects Marin and Contra Costa counties.