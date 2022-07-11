Police Investigate Several Richmond Schools Vandalized

Several schools were vandalized in Contra Costa County, and police are trying to get to the bottom of the crime.

Elementary schools in Richmond were vandalized over the weekend and based on the damage left behind, police have some details about potential suspects.

Richmond police said it all began with a phone call about a broken window at a Richmond schools.

When the officers went inside the school, the damage was much more extensive.

"Furniture, paints, refrigerators thrown over as well," described Richmond Police Department Lt. Matt Stonebaker about the vandalizing at Lincoln Elementary School.

Images of the scene show shattered glass at almost every turn. A staff room completely ransacked with school supplies thrown across the floor.

The community is now wondering why anyone would do this in the first place.

"Parents and families are concerned as they should be," said Ryan Philips with the West Contra Costa Unified School District. "Schools are safe havens and we are doing everything in our power to make sure they are safe places for students to learn."

Phillips told NBC Bay Area two additional schools in Richmond's iron triangle were also vandalized over the weekend, including Nystrem Elementary.

Police said a local charter school near the Richmond Marina was also vandalized.

The impact goes well beyond the physical damage done, said a school official.

Police thinks the incidents may be connected to a specific group of juveniles, but they are still investigating.