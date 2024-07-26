Richmond senior recovers after brutal attack

A 77-year-old East Bay man is recovering after being brutally attacked Wednesday.

The man, Roger Helbig, was walking his dog and said he noticed someone attempting to steal packages from his neighbor’s front door in Richmond. Helbig said he couldn’t just stand by.

“I hollered, loud, “thief,” and things like that,” he said. Do a good deed daily, the Boy Scout Way.”

The man then proceeded to punch Helbig in the face, knocking him down. The attacker then kneed helbig in the face.

Helbig suffered a minor brain bleed and bruising. He spent the night in an nearby hospital.

“[Doctors] told me at the hospital he came close to dying,” said Liz Helbig, Roger’s wife. “I hope he recovers from this. He seems to be on the mend but I’m not sure.”

According to Liz, her husband is always looking out for the neighborhood in an attempt to keep it safe. \

The robber stole Helbig’s phone and camera in the attack.

Police said they are working to identify the suspect, who can face robbery and elder abuse charges.