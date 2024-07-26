Richmond

Richmond senior recovers after brutal attack

By Jodi Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 77-year-old East Bay man is recovering after being brutally attacked Wednesday.

The man, Roger Helbig, was walking his dog and said he noticed someone attempting to steal packages from his neighbor’s front door in Richmond. Helbig said he couldn’t just stand by.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

“I hollered, loud, “thief,” and things like that,” he said. Do a good deed daily, the Boy Scout Way.”

The man then proceeded to punch Helbig in the face, knocking him down. The attacker then kneed helbig in the face.

Helbig suffered a minor brain bleed and bruising. He spent the night in an nearby hospital.

“[Doctors] told me at the hospital he came close to dying,” said Liz Helbig, Roger’s wife. “I hope he recovers from this. He seems to be on the mend but I’m not sure.”

According to Liz, her husband is always looking out for the neighborhood in an attempt to keep it safe. \

Local

San Jose 2 hours ago

San Jose police union works to remove judge from criminal cases

Supreme Court 25 mins ago

Uber, Lyft drivers to remain contractors after California Supreme Court upholds Prop. 22

The robber stole Helbig’s phone and camera in the attack.

Police said they are working to identify the suspect, who can face robbery and elder abuse charges.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Richmond
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us