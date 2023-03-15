Person Shot During Road Rage Incident in Antioch

A road rage incident in Antioch on Tuesday between two cars ended up wounding someone in a third vehicle who wasn't involved, police said.

Antioch police received a call at 7:51 p.m. from Brentwood police advising that someone had been shot on Lone Tree Way at the intersection of Highway 4.

Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators said the shooting was the result of a road-rage incident between two otherwise unrelated vehicles. Someone in a vehicle involved in a conflict with a different vehicle shot at it, missed, and hit an unrelated occupant of a third vehicle nearby.

Police said the incident happened where Lone Tree Way intersects with Highway 4 at the border of Brentwood -- not where Lone Tree turns into A Street.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call their investigations bureau at (925) 779-6926. People can also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.