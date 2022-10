Police in Berkeley are investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday morning at People's Park.

The incident was first reported at 5:41 a.m.

Police said the victim reported he was robbed of his cell phone by a suspect with a stick and using a chemical agent spray.

The victim described the suspect as a light-skinned man.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.