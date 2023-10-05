Rodeo couple charged with murder, torture in death of 2-year-old

A couple caring for a 2-year-old were charged Thursday with murder, child abuse and torture after telling authorities the child drowned in a bathtub Monday in Rodeo.

Prosecutors said Thursday the child didn't die by drowning but rather from prolonged abuse. The couple also allegedly abused a second child.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office charged 22-year-old Destiny Deboe and 21-year-old Tyshawn Haywood with murder, child abuse resulting in death, and torture in the death of a toddler.

Both were still in custody Thursday afternoon in the Martinez Detention Facility awaiting their arraignment, in lieu of $1.07 million bail.

Prosecutors said in a statement that at approximately 8:50 p.m. Monday, Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies were dispatched after receiving a report of a 2-year-old child drowning in a bathtub.

Emergency personnel arrived and began life-saving measures on the child, who was transported to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Sheriff's Office investigators determined the child did not die from drowning but rather from injuries sustained from prolonged abuse. They also said a second child in the care of the couple suffered life-threatening injuries resulting from abuse, according to the District Attorney's Office.

“The loss of a young life is a tragedy that deeply impacts us all. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of the victim during this incredibly difficult time," said Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton. "We are committed to seeking justice and holding those responsible accountable for their actions."