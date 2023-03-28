Rodeo

Vallejo Man Faces Murder Charges in Rodeo Pursuit Crash That Killed Mother, Son

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Vallejo man faces murder charges tied to a police pursuit crash that resulted in the death of a mother and her son in Rodeo.

Ralph Ellsworth White III is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on two counts of murder with two enhancements for committing the offenses while on bail, according to the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office.

White, 20, was arrested shortly after the crash last week. Police said on March 23 he was in a stolen SUV and crashed into a car during a police pursuit.

Police on Monday said a 6-year-old boy who was in the car died of his injuries. His mother died in the crash. The boy's twin brother had non-life threatening injuries, Hercules Police Chief Joseph Vasquez said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

