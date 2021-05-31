Pinole

Runaway Wheel Collides With Kia, Injures Woman on I-80 in Pinole: CHP

By Bay City News

mesarollover_1200x675_1195003459896.jpg

A female driver was in critical condition Monday afternoon following a collision involving a runaway wheel on Interstate Highway 80 in Pinole, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Officers responded at 12:40 p.m. to westbound Highway 80 west of Appian Way where they found a Kia SUV with a crushed windshield and the female driver inside.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A preliminary CHP investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on Highway 80 when its right, front wheel came off.

Local

Antioch 2 hours ago

Wind-Whipped Vegetation Fire Spreads to 2 Buildings in Antioch: Fire Dept.

Memorial Day 3 hours ago

Hundreds Board USS Hornet for Memorial Day Ceremony

The wheel rolled at highway speeds into the carpool lane of eastbound Highway 80 where it hit an Audi Q5, according to CHP officials.

The wheel bounced back into the westbound lanes where it struck the Kia, caving in its windshield.

During the investigation, two lanes of westbound Highway 80 were closed for about 45 minutes. CHP officials said they are investigating why the wheel came off the Chevrolet.

Anyone with information about the collision can call the CHP at (510) 457-2875.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

PinoleCHPCalifornia Highway PatrolI-80Interstate 80
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us