Runaway Wheel Collides With Kia, Injures Woman on I-80 in Pinole: CHP

A female driver was in critical condition Monday afternoon following a collision involving a runaway wheel on Interstate Highway 80 in Pinole, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Officers responded at 12:40 p.m. to westbound Highway 80 west of Appian Way where they found a Kia SUV with a crushed windshield and the female driver inside.

A preliminary CHP investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on Highway 80 when its right, front wheel came off.

The wheel rolled at highway speeds into the carpool lane of eastbound Highway 80 where it hit an Audi Q5, according to CHP officials.

The wheel bounced back into the westbound lanes where it struck the Kia, caving in its windshield.

During the investigation, two lanes of westbound Highway 80 were closed for about 45 minutes. CHP officials said they are investigating why the wheel came off the Chevrolet.

Anyone with information about the collision can call the CHP at (510) 457-2875.