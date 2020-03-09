Sacramento Man Arrested in Connection With Fremont Car Burglary

A 22-year-old Sacramento man was arrested in that city recently on suspicion of burglary in connection with a Feb. 5 car break-in in Fremont, police said.

California Highway Patrol officers in Sacramento arrested Diontay Espinoza on Feb. 27 after Fremont police broadcast an alert after the Feb. 5 burglary along the Mowry Avenue corridor.

Fremont's license plate reader cameras captured the plates on the Honda Accord that Espinoza was driving, and detectives determined his identity through his registration.

Espinoza was arrested on an unrelated burglary warrant; he has been arrested several times for burglary in cities in Northern and Southern California, police said.

Espinoza was found to be on probation out of Sacramento County for burglary, and on probation in Alameda County for possession of burglary tools, Fremont police said.