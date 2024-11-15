Oakland

Rare salmon sightings at Oakland's Lake Merritt draws excitement

By Jodi Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rare salmon sightings have been reported at Oakland's Lake Merritt over the past few days, creating a lot of excitement.

James Robinson of Oakland's Lake Merritt Institute is almost giddy about the salmon that have been showing up at the Lake. So far, four salmon have been recovered over the last week, and one was spotted swimming in the water.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"It was amazing when I heard it. I couldn't believe it myself," Robinson said. "I've been at the Institute for over ten years, and this is the second time I've seen salmon in the lake."

Naturalists said a century ago, the Lake likely had many salmon swimming through during the spawning season, but that was before barriers were built around the Lake to prevent the fish from reaching the creeks.

"They're coming back, using cues they have to complete their life cycle, and they're coming back into the center of Oakland right here to us," said Katie Noonan, a volunteer at the Rotary Nature Center.

Naturalists said they don't know precisely why they've returned, but some have some ideas.

"The fish are sensing something that says, 'hey, this is worth investigating.' and that probably means water quality is a lot better, or that means the flow of freshwater from Lake Merritt into the Bay is greater," said Damon Tighe, a naturalist.

Local

San Jose 44 mins ago

Judge denies bail for San Jose councilman Omar Torres in child molestation case

San Mateo County 4 hours ago

‘Demoralizing distraction': San Mateo County deputies union on Sheriff Corpus

Volunteers said they've worked hard to keep the Lake clean and are encouraged by the salmons' return.

"It's sort of like nature giving you a pat on the back; you're doing a good job. We just need to do a little more to get them to the creeks," Robinson said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us