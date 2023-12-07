Oakland

San Francisco pursuit ends in Oakland crash

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police pursuit that started in San Francisco ended in a crash in Oakland Thursday afternoon, police said.

It all started at around 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Grant St. when police responded to a robbery. They then spotted the car matching the description of the one involved in the crime and attempted to stop the driver.

Police said the driver didn’t stop and that’s when the pursuit began. It continued onto the Bay Bridge and into Oakland where it came to a stop after the suspected vehicle crashed into another car in the area of 7th Street and West Grand Avenue.

Police were then able to detain the suspects.

It is unclear how many people were involved and the extent of their injuries. 

