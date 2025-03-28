San Jose mayor supports Loren Taylor for Oakland mayor

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan is throwing his weight behind Loren Taylor to become Oakland's next mayor.

Back in November, voters recalled former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao. Since then, seven candidates have entered the race to take her seat, with former Rep. Barbara Lee and Taylor appearing to be the front runners.

On Thursday, Mahan said he believes Taylor is a pragmatic leader who is capable of fighting Oakland’s most pressing issues. He also emphasized the importance of united leadership across the Bay Area.

“We are one Bay and we are going to move forward together," Mahan said. "We are going to move forward because of honest, pragmatic, practical, hard-working change agents like Loren Taylor.”

Taylor also touted his leadership style, saying, “We’ve got to have folks who will roll up their sleeves, bring strong, effective and pragmatic solutions to solving our toughest challenges.”

Some former Oakland mayors have come out in support of Lee, including Libby Schaaf and Jerry Brown.

The Oakland mayoral election is April 15.