Suspect in Attempted 7-Eleven Robbery Allegedly Shot at San Leandro Police

Officers responding to a report of an attempted armed robbery in San Leandro early Monday morning were allegedly shot at by the suspect, the police department said.

San Leandro Police responded around 3:45 a.m. to an attempted robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 333 E. 14th St.

Victims stated that the suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded their belongings. However, the suspect fled the store without obtaining anything.

While police spoke to the victims, the suspect was spotted across the street. Officers attempted to detain him, noting that he had a handgun with an extended magazine. The suspect fled and police chased him for two blocks, at which point the suspect allegedly fired a single shot at the officers. No one was hurt and the police continued with their pursuit.

Officers claim that they chased the suspect to the 100 block of Durant Avenue, where he then pointed the gun at himself and threatened to commit suicide. Officers trained in crisis intervention said that they de-escalated the situation, which resulted in the suspect lowering his gun and again running away. A containment perimeter was created, but the suspect was never located. However, his gun was found in the 100 block of E. 14th Street.

Detectives are currently investigating leads, including footage taken at the 7-Eleven.

The suspect is a male in his 40s who was wearing a black North Face jacket and tan pants, according to police.