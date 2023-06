An apartment building fire left 160 people displaced in San Leandro Tuesday, firefighters said.

The incident, reported at the 13700 block of E. 14th St. around 5:18 p.m., impacted 42 units, the Alameda County Fire Department said.

No injures have been reported, officials say.

ACFD is on scene of a working apartment fire at the 13700 block of E 14TH st, in SAN LEANDRO, CA. #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/VU5RV8sAZb — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) June 28, 2023