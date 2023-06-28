160 residents still waiting to go back home after San Leandro apartment fire

More than 100 residents at an East Bay apartment complex are still waiting to see if they can come back home.

The Metro Park Apartment Complex building in San Leandro was red-tagged due to water damage from crews battling a major fire at the complex Tuesday night.

Lidia Perdomo lives with her family on the first floor. Their unit received a good amount of water damage as crews extinguished an apartment fire on the third floor.

“It just looks all messy and just like with water and since people have been in there, it was all muddy too,” said Perdomo.

For safety purposes, the city red-tagged the building due to the water damage.

That red tag meant 160 residents had to evacuate and can’t come back until the building is deemed safe.

Perdomo is a part of that group and said it could be days before she’s back in her apartment.

“When I came in there it literally felt like a movie," she said. "I’m just trying to be home."

San Leandro's Chief Building Official, Michael Jeffery, said the goal is to reopen 25 of the 42 units by Wednesday evening.

If so, the building will be downgraded to yellow tag status.

However around 10 of the units damaged by the water could take weeks to fix.

“If we can get 20 or 30 of the units back, just do the math, four people per unit roughly, so we can get a lot of people back in their homes,” said Jeffery.

The Alameda County Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and said displaced residents were given hotel vouchers.

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the fire -- a silver lining for residents who say it could’ve been worse.

“I’m just happy that nobody got hurt, that’s the best part,” said Rob.