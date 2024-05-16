Police in San Leandro search for driver in fatal pedestrian hit and run

A pedestrian died after he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Wednesday night in San Leandro, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 9:21 p.m., officers were alerted to a pedestrian struck on Lewelling Boulevard west of Embers Way. First responders found a male lying on the roadway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The CHP said no involved vehicles remained in the area.

Authorities are searching for the hit-and-run suspect who is yet to be identified, the CHP said. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to call the CHP Hayward-area office at (510) 489-1500.