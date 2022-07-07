Police Investigate Shooting on I-580 in San Leandro

Police are investigating a freeway shooting in San Leandro Thursday.

The incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 near 150th Avenue.

Investigators shut down several lanes looking for evidence but they have all since been reopened.

The shooting is just a half mile from another freeway shooting that happened a month ago.

In that case, dashcam video captured the moment a bullet came through the windshield of a couple's car just missing their heads.

“Months ago I wrote to the governor and said, ‘We need cameras in our highways, people are driving recklessly, there has been an increase in gun violence on highways and cameras will not only help us respond in real time, they will make people behave better, and it will help us catch people engaged in this dangerous and violent activity,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.