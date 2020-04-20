San Leandro Police Chief Takes to Social Media to Clear ‘Rumors’ About Deadly Shooting

San Leandro’s Police Chief made a plea to the community a day after officers fatally shot a man wielding a bat at a Walmart to dispel what he called rumors circulating on social media.

Chief Jeff Tudor took to Facebook to clarify details of the deadly encounter.

“Our officer discharged his service weapon one time, striking the subject in the front of his upper body,” Tudor said. “It is still early on in this investigation, and we will provide you more information in the near future... Your patience is needed. Thank you."

The shooting was captured on video just inside the front doors of the store, where police can been seen confronting a man with a bat Saturday afternoon.

Later, an officer points a pistol at him. Then a gunshot rings out.

Police have identified the man killed as 33-year-old Steven Taylor from San Leandro. The federal civil rights attorney representing his family called the shooting unlawful and is planning an independent autopsy, and has dispatched private investigators.

Myron Flood has known Taylor since they were both kids. Sunday night he brought flowers and sat down in front of Walmart to honor his friend.

“I am sorry for his family and for his friends,” Flood said. “We will miss him, and we love him.”

He said Taylor was a loving father of a son, but recently had not seemed like himself.

He read a line from a card left at the scene.

“Rest in peace,” he read. “You should have received love, kindness and care.”