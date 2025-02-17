No injuries, 1 arrest in San Leandro police shooting

San Leandro officers got involved in a shooting Sunday night during an investigation in Alameda County's unincorporated community of Ashland, according to police.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were looking into a vehicular assault that reportedly occurred in San Leandro. The investigation led them to 164th Avenue and East 14th Street in Ashland, where they said the suspect and suspect vehicle were.

For unconfirmed reasons, a shooting occurred involving the San Leandro officers. Police said the suspect was taken into custody after the shooting.

No one was reported injured.

Since the shooting occurred in the Alameda County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction, it will be the primary law enforcement agency investigating the shooting, according to police.