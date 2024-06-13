San Leandro storefront damaged in apparent burglary

San Leandro police early Thursday morning responded to a scene where a storefront was damaged, possibly by a vehicle, in an apparent burglary.

At about 4:20 a.m., Alameda County fire crews responded to 2150 Washington Ave. for reported damage at a liquor store called Gourmet Cellar.

Video showed significant damage to the front of the liquor store and merchandise scattered in the floor, including a box that is labeled "Lottery Supplies."

San Leandro police responded to investigate but did not immediately provide details.

No injuries were reported, and the extent of the damage was not yet determined.