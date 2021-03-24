San Leandro Students to Go Back to Some In-Person Learning Next Month

Students in San Leandro Unified School District schools will go back to their campuses for instruction on April 12 following an agreement reached between the district and teachers' union.

Students in all grade levels will attend school under a hybrid learning model, consisting of both in-person and at-home learning, for the remainder of this school year, which ends June 3.

Schedules for the hybrid learning model will be shared with families Wednesday morning.

"Our school buildings are ready, our safety protocols are in place, and our staff will be prepared to serve our students who are ready and able to return after the (spring) break," Superintendent Mike McLaughlin said in a statement.

From March 31 to April 2, students will learn independently while teachers prepare and schools are readied, district officials said.

Spring break is scheduled for April 5 to 9 and then in-person learning will start on the following Monday.

More information on the district's preparation for reopening can be found at www.slusd.us.