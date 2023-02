Firefighters battled a house fire in San Lorenzo early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on Via Manzanas just before 3 a.m.

Two people were in the house but escaped and were taken to the hospital for unknown injuries, firefighters said.

One cat was found dead inside the house and one dog is unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.