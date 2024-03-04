San Pablo man accused of murdering wife, mother-in-law

A San Pablo man charged with the murder of his wife and mother-in-law is set to be arraigned Tuesday.

Phuc Vo was arrested Thursday after police said he killed both women, though their bodies have yet to be found.

Vo reported his wife and her mother missing in September. He told investigators they drove to Southern California following a family argument.

However, in December, Vo was spotted driving his wife's car which was later discovered in Oakland.

Police said based on evidence found in the home, they believe Vo was responsible for their disappearance and murders.