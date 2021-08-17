Search for Murder Suspect Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order in San Ramon

Police have issued a shelter-in-place order Tuesday afternoon in San Ramon while officers search for a wanted person.
In addition, students at Gale Ranch Middle School are in lockdown on campus while police investigate and continue the search.
Police said Reynaldo John Sanchez is the man they are looking for. The 22-year-old Sanchez is wanted for murder out of Florida and was last seen wearing a red shirt, according to police.
Police said Sanchez ran from officers in the area of Bollinger Canyon Road, between Briar Oaks and N. Monarch Drive. Anyone in the area is asked to shelter in place.
No other information was immediately available.