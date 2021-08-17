San Ramon

Search for Murder Suspect Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order in San Ramon

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Ramon Police
Jodi Hernandez

Police have issued a shelter-in-place order Tuesday afternoon in San Ramon while officers search for a wanted person.

In addition, students at Gale Ranch Middle School are in lockdown on campus while police investigate and continue the search.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said Reynaldo John Sanchez is the man they are looking for. The 22-year-old Sanchez is wanted for murder out of Florida and was last seen wearing a red shirt, according to police.

Police said Sanchez ran from officers in the area of Bollinger Canyon Road, between Briar Oaks and N. Monarch Drive. Anyone in the area is asked to shelter in place.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

San Ramonshelter in place
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us