San Ramon student faces felony charges for allegedly attacking assistant principal

A San Ramon teenager is facing two felony charges for allegedly attacking California High School's assistant principal last weekend.

The 16-year-old, who doesn't attend Cal High, was approached by the administrator in the parking lot during the school's homecoming dance, telling him and another student they were not allowed to leave early. The suspect then attacked the school official and dragged her by the hair across the parking lot.

The students left the scene, according to police.

"This incident is not a reflection of the outstanding character and conduct of our student population at Cal High or in (San Ramon Valley Unified School District) as a whole," said San Ramon Valley Unified School District Superintendent CJ Cammack in a statement issued to school staff and families.

San Ramon police later identified the students attended another school in the district, and the suspect was arrested at his home shortly after the attack.

The student now faces felony assault and kidnapping charges.

"When I heard about it, I couldn't believe someone had the audacity to attack another person, particularly an adult," said Katie Johnson of San Ramon.

The assistant principal was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.