San Ramon

San Ramon Woman Arrested After Police Find 3/4 Pound of Meth in Car

By Bay City News

A 32-year-old woman was arrested Sunday morning for drug possession after police had pulled her over for a simple traffic infraction, police said.

The woman was pulled over about 9:50 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Bollinger Canyon Road and Chanterella Drive, near The Bridges Golf Course, said San Ramon police Cpl. Rachel Echelmeier. Officers then found three quarters of a pound of methamphetamine and one ounce of heroin in her car.

She was arrested on suspicion of possessing and transporting controlled substances for sale, and for violating probation, and taken to the County Jail in Martinez.

