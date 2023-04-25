Berkeley Hills

‘Saxophone House' in Berkeley Hills on Sale for Nearly $2 Million

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A house dubbed the “saxophone house” located in the Berkeley Hills is for sale for nearly $2 million.

The 4,000-square-foot property is on Tunnel Road and was built after the Oakland Hills fire in 1991.

Its original owner was an amateur jazz musician and its three stories have a ton of musical details including a golden staircase shaped like a treble clef.

Over the weekend, the home was posted on the popular Facebook group Zillow Gone Wild.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBC Bay Area spoke to the realtor to get the backstory on this home and the attention the property is now getting.

"Really excited about the fact that we got all this attention about the property, so really grateful. It's definitely a very unique home, I think it's more unique once people come in t see the house in person," said realtor Derek Han.

You can see the home for yourself at an open house Thursday night.

Local

Oakland

Baby Shot While Riding in Car in Oakland Was Hit by Stray Bullet: Police

Oakland

Car Rental Agencies in Oakland Warn Tourists About Car Break-Ins

This article tagged under:

Berkeley HillsZILLOW
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us