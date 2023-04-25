‘Saxophone House' in Berkeley Hills on Sale for Nearly $2 Million

A house dubbed the “saxophone house” located in the Berkeley Hills is for sale for nearly $2 million.

The 4,000-square-foot property is on Tunnel Road and was built after the Oakland Hills fire in 1991.

Its original owner was an amateur jazz musician and its three stories have a ton of musical details including a golden staircase shaped like a treble clef.

Over the weekend, the home was posted on the popular Facebook group Zillow Gone Wild.

NBC Bay Area spoke to the realtor to get the backstory on this home and the attention the property is now getting.

"Really excited about the fact that we got all this attention about the property, so really grateful. It's definitely a very unique home, I think it's more unique once people come in t see the house in person," said realtor Derek Han.

You can see the home for yourself at an open house Thursday night.