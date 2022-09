Some of the world's best caber tossers and hammer throwers are headed to the East Bay.

The Scottish Games are taking place in Pleasanton at the Alameda County Fairgrounds from Friday, Sept. 2 to Sunday, Sept. 4 to mark the 156th festival celebrating Scottish heritage.

The games begin at 8 a.m. and end at around 6 p.m. and the festival will highlight traditions such as hammer throwing, sheaf and caber tossing.

