crime

Security Camera Captures Swarm of Thieves Stealing From Mom-and-Pop Shop in Oakland

This is the second time the Prime 356 has been hit this month

By Cheryl Hurd

Prime 356

Vandals are taking over businesses once again in Oakland, this time hitting a mom-and-pop business downtown. 

At least 30 people rushed in clearing out precious inventory reserved for the holiday season. This is the second time the Prime 356 has been hit this month.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“There was about 15 cars and 30 people. Somehow they ripped open the gate and got in our store,” said co-owner Nick Hanhan. 

A security camera captured a swarm of vandals grabbing hats, clothes and shoes at Prime 356 in downtown Oakland.

The alarm was blaring and about 30 seconds in, you can see someone covers the camera. 

“When you take everything, all the left shoes we just have one shoe now you just ruin, ruin pairs of shoes,” said Hanhan.

The owners of the store are two high school friends who grew up in Alameda and went to college and came back to open up a business in Oakland. 

Local

crime 3 hours ago

SF DA Chesa Boudin Announces Charges for 9 Suspects Linked to Retail Thefts

Christmas in the Park 5 hours ago

San Jose's Christmas In the Park Comes Back With Both Drive, Walk-Thru Exhibits

“We built this thing with our hands, literally. This is our baby just to see it violated, it's crazy,” said co-owner Devonte Pitre.

A lot of attention is being placed on places like San Francisco, Walnut Creek and Oakland. But on Tuesday, the Alameda Police Department put out specific information to help keep small businesses safe.

Police recommend putting shatter-resistant security film on all windows, adding motion sensor cameras and taking valuable items out of public display cases. All to prevent a smash-and-grab like this.

Toy Safari has all of the new measures in place and says it cost about $5,000.

“Each time something happens we respond as well as we can,” said owner Helen Dean.

The owners of Prime 356 plan to respond. Being hit twice in a month by retail thieves cost them about $180,000.

This article tagged under:

crimeOaklandAlamedaretail crime
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us