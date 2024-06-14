Security guard shot, killed at Fremont drug store

A security guard was shot and killed at a drug store in Fremont late Thursday night after getting into a fight with another person, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened at about 11 p.m. at the CVS in the Fremont Hub, located at Mowry Avenue and Fremont Boulevard.

Witnesses said the security guard and another person got into a verbal altercation that quickly escalated into a "violent encounter," police said.

The security guard was shot at least once and died at the scene, police said. The other person suffered several stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital. Their condition wasn't immediately known.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Fremont Police Department’s Investigations Unit at 510-790-6900.