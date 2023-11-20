Sexual abuse lawsuit filed against Pittsburg Unified School District

A sexual abuse lawsuit is underway against Pittsburg Unified School District in Contra Costa County on behalf of two former high school students.

The law firm of Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard filed the lawsuit Monday, alleging Phillip Webb, a former prominent coach and on-campus supervisor, engaged in sexual misconduct with two students and a teacher at Pittsburg High School.

The lawsuit alleges Webb’s actions toward the students have included inappropriate touching, hugging and kissing as well as inappropriately transporting students to fast food restaurants and their homes during and after school, respectively.

Lauren Cerri, Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard attorney, said the lawsuit is accusing the school district of negligence as reports of Webb’s sexual misconduct date back to 2007.

“Whose interests were they [Pittsburg Unified School District] protecting? Theirs? His? Clearly not the students,” Cerri said. “We’re asking for change. We’re asking for school districts, when they get these reports, to put the safety of the students, put the safety of the children in their care first and to take these accusations seriously.”

The two students are not identified in the lawsuit because of the sensitive nature of the child sexual abuse.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Pittsburg High School, but we have not heard back.