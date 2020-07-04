Sheridan Fire Near Sunol Burns Nearly 100 Acres, Now in Cleanup

Firefighters from across the Bay Area responded to a fast-moving blaze on the dry and brushy hillsides near Sunol in Alameda County Saturday, but officials have reported that forward progress has been stopped and Mission Peak is now open.

The winds that helped fan the flames earlier ended up helping to knock them down a bit, but the fire burned about 100 acres in the extremely dry grass and scrub trees on Sheridan Road, less than five miles from a Cal Fire station in Sunol.

In Cal Fire’s initial attack crews used retardant drops along the road to protect a number of homes. Two helicopters have also been dropping water on the fire for several hours.

Fremont and Livermore Pleasanton Fire departments also have a number of trucks and crews working on containment lines and suppression.

No homes or structures have been damaged and no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.