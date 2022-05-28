Sheriff's Office Shares Safe Boating Tips for Memorial Day Weekend

As the Memorial Day weekend kicks off the start of boating season on the Delta, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is offering tips for boating safety.

"Each year during boating season, marine patrol deputy sheriffs respond to incidents that include intoxicated boaters, drownings, and collisions," said Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston in a statement.

By following the laws and rules, rules, wearing a life jacket and avoiding alcohol while boating, boaters can help avoid an accident, Livingston said.

The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Marine Services Unit shared the following tips:

Anyone 45 or under operating a vessel propelled by an engine must have a state-issued California Boater Card.

For more information on the California Boater Card, go to https:www.dbw.ca.gov

All vessels, including stand-up paddle boards, must have a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket for each person.

Children under 13 must always wear a life jacket while aboard any vessel unless they are surrounded by an enclosed cabin or bulkhead.

Boaters must be at least 16 years old to operate a power boat or personal watercraft.

All persons on a personal watercraft are required to wear an approved life jacket.