Berkeley

Shooting at Berkeley homeless shelter leaves 1 dead

By Kiley Russell | Bay City News

BerkeleyPoliceFile
Getty Images

One person was shot and killed at a homeless shelter in Berkeley on Sunday evening, according to police. 

At about 5:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 700 block of Harrison Street to investigate reports of a shooting inside a residential facility. 

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Officers, along with personnel from the Berkeley Fire Department, administered medical aid but the victim died at the scene. 

Police are still investigating the shooting and have yet to make an arrest.

It was the city's fourth homicide of 2024, the third involving a gun, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Berkeley
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us