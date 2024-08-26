Shooting at Berkeley homeless shelter leaves 1 dead

One person was shot and killed at a homeless shelter in Berkeley on Sunday evening, according to police.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 700 block of Harrison Street to investigate reports of a shooting inside a residential facility.

Officers, along with personnel from the Berkeley Fire Department, administered medical aid but the victim died at the scene.

Police are still investigating the shooting and have yet to make an arrest.

It was the city's fourth homicide of 2024, the third involving a gun, police said.