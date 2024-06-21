Lanes reopen on I-880 in Oakland following shooting investigation

A shooting investigation Thursday evening shut down southbound Interstate 880 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed officers canvassing the freeway near Oak Street.

Lanes reopened shortly after 6 p.m.

It was not immediately known if the shooting occurred on the freeway or on city streets, but police confirm at least one victim. The victim's condition was not disclosed by police.

No other information was immediately available.