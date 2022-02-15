Shooting on I-580 in Oakland Tied to Road Rage Incident: CHP

Police are investigating a freeway shooting reported Tuesday morning in Oakland.

The California Highway Patrol said its initial investigation shows the shooting on Interstate 580, west of Park Boulevard, occurred following a road rage incident.

A Honda CRV traveling eastbound on I-580 was shot at by an unknown suspect traveling in an unidentified vehicle, according to the CHP.

The shooting left the Honda CRV with multiple bullet strikes and a shattered window, police said. The driver in the Honda was the only person inside the vehicle and was not injured.

Police said the suspect left the area after the shooting.

The CHP said an investigation is ongoing and anyone with information may contact the CHP Investigative tip line at 707-917-4491.