Freeway Shooting

Shooting on I-580 in Oakland Tied to Road Rage Incident: CHP

NBC Bay Area

Police are investigating a freeway shooting reported Tuesday morning in Oakland.

The California Highway Patrol said its initial investigation shows the shooting on Interstate 580, west of Park Boulevard, occurred following a road rage incident.

A Honda CRV traveling eastbound on I-580 was shot at by an unknown suspect traveling in an unidentified vehicle, according to the CHP.

The shooting left the Honda CRV with multiple bullet strikes and a shattered window, police said. The driver in the Honda was the only person inside the vehicle and was not injured.

freeway shootings Feb 8

Number of Bay Area Freeway Shootings Spiking Due to Gang ‘Hits': Investigators

Freeway Shooting Feb 5

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Former Cal Basketball Star on Oakland Freeway

Police said the suspect left the area after the shooting.

The CHP said an investigation is ongoing and anyone with information may contact the CHP Investigative tip line at 707-917-4491.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Freeway ShootingOaklandinterstate 580
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us