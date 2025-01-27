1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at sideshow in Oakland

Police are investigating after one person died and two others were injured during a shooting at a sideshow Sunday night in Oakland's Eastlake neighborhood, authorities said.

Police are releasing few details about the shooting, saying only that it happened about 7:45 p.m. in the 900 block of East 12th Street.

When officers arrived, responding to a gunshot detection alert, they found evidence of the shooting but no victims. They learned there were injuries when the three victims showed up at an area hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a statement from Oakland police.

One victim died at the hospital and two others were hospitalized and are in stable condition.

Police didn't provide any other information about the shooting.