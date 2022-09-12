CHP Investigates Shooting on State Route 4 in Contra Costa County

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning on State Route 4 in Contra Costa County, a spokesperson for the agency said.

CHP was notified of the shooting at approximately 5:30 a.m. on State Route 4 near State Route 160 involving two vehicles.

Both the suspect's vehicle and the victim's vehicle continued west on SR-4 until the victim's vehicle was involved in a collision near Hillcrest Avenue.

The suspect's vehicle, a dark colored BMW, continued traveling west and fled the scene.

The driver of the victim's vehicle sustained minor injuries and the passenger received bullet wounds but is expected to survive.

CHP says there is no known motive at this time, nor has a suspect been identified.

Any assistance from the public about this shooting is appreciated, CHP said.

If you or someone you know has information regarding this incident, please call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491.