Caught on Camera: Daytime Shootout at Oakland Convenience Store

A surveillance camera captured a daytime shootout inside an Oakland convenience store that sent two men to the hospital and customers running for cover.

The shooting happened Sunday at Market One on East 12th Street. The surveillance footage shows two men – one wearing a ski mask – walking into the store and start arguing seconds later.

When one man gestures to the head of the man in the ski mask, the man in the mask pulls a gun and starts shooting. As a customer ducks for cover, video shows a third man, the cashier, grabbing a gun and firing at the man in the ski mask and then chasing after him.

The owner of the store, who did not want to be identified, said despite the private security which now helps patrol the neighborhood, he still feels like a target for violence and theft.

"We need more police presence," the owner said. "I don’t think the private security works that much, as much as the police. If police are here, things are calmed down."

Police said they arrested the man in the ski mask and said both men in the initial argument were shot and are in stable condition.

The market is located near the Fruitvale BART station. Councilmember Noel Gallo said this is the second shooting in the area within the past few weeks.

"The reality is here in the city of Oakland and throughout the Bay Area, when it comes to gun violence, uncalled for behavior is really out of control," Gallo said.

Gallo said store owners are threatening to leave. He plans to meet with police and call for more police patrols and implementing a possible police substation.

"We do need ongoing police presence at that site to protect the children that are in high school as well the merchants and the customers that are using BART," Gallo said.

As for the store owner, the shooting has him rethinking business.

"Business is good, but I'm tired of it," he said. "I'm having second thoughts about going into this business."