Six Flags Hosting Hiring Week, Including for Parks in Vallejo, Concord

The parks are seeking applicants for food service, ride operations, lifeguarding, retail, warehousing and other positions

By Bay City News

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced Friday it is hosting a national hiring week through May 2 to bring in employees at its parks, including the Discovery Kingdom amusement park in Vallejo and Hurricane Harbor water park in Concord.

The parks are seeking applicants for food service, ride operations, lifeguarding, retail, warehousing and other positions. People can apply online at www.sixflags.com/jobs.

For the first time, new employees will receive a Gold Plus membership for themselves and up to three family members, according to Six Flags.

"We offer tremendous flexibility for students and part-time wage earners, as well as retirees. We have a job for every lifestyle, including many full-time career placements, and Six Flags is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace with great opportunities for leadership development," Six Flags executive vice president and chief administrative officer Laura Doerre said in a news release.

