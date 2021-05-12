reopening the bay area

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Reopening Later This Month

By Bay City News

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord is welcoming guests back to the popular water park later this month for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The park will operate at a reduced attendance capacity, first inviting membership holders and people with season passes to return on May 22 and May 23 before opening the site to the general public for Memorial Day weekend.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The park has not been open since ending its typical season in October 2019.

Local

San Jose 45 mins ago

Forward Progress Stopped in San Jose Brush Fire

Santa Clara County 54 mins ago

Santa Clara Valley Water Leaders Unanimously Approve 9.1% Rate Hike

"As the temperatures rise and summer quickly approaches, we know our guests are anxious to visit Hurricane Harbor to cool off and enjoy the incredible experiences Six Flags is known for," park president Janine Durette said in a news release. "Just as we have done successfully at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, we are looking forward to providing a safe and fun outdoor environment for Northern California families to spend time together."

To address COVID-19 concerns, the amusement park implemented a health safety plan that includes transparent markers for social distancing placed throughout the park, mandatory masks for guests above 2 years old worn at all times except when on water attractions, and contactless services such as self-service for dining, body temperature screenings, and bag checks.

All visitors purchasing a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation for a time slot at www.sixflags.com/reserve.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

reopening the bay areaConcordSix Flags
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us