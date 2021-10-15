Pleasant Hill

Skateboarder Chased Down, Stabbed in Pleasant Hill: Police

By Bay City News

Someone was chased down and stabbed in Pleasant Hill this week after throwing something back at people in a car who had thrown eggs at a group skateboarding, police said.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Putnam and Oak Park boulevards on a report of a stabbing and learned that a group of young adults were skateboarding in the area when a vehicle drove by twice and people inside threw eggs at them, according to police.

One of the skateboarders threw something back at the suspect vehicle, and three people then got out and chased and attacked the victim, who suffered several stab wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries police described as serious.

The suspects in the stabbing remained at large as of Thursday and Pleasant Hill police are looking for them and a vehicle described as an older model white, four-door Toyota Corolla or similar vehicle with a damaged windshield.

Anyone with information about the case or who has cameras on the exterior of their home or business in the area is asked to call the department at (925) 288-4600.

