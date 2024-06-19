Security guard fatally shot at Fremont drug store identified

A security guard who was shot and killed at a drug store in Fremont last week was identified by the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau Wednesday.

Abakr Amin, 41, of Sacramento was fatally shot late Thursday night at the CVS in the Fremont Hub, located at Mowry Avenue and Fremont Boulevard, after getting into a fight with another person, according to police.

“There was an altercation between a security guard and another individual .. it initially started as a verbal altercation and then it escalate to the point where the security guard was shot and the other individual sustained a stab wound," said Seargent Kim MacDonald, a spokesperson with the Fremont Police Department. "The other individual was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.”

Witnesses said Amin and another person got into a verbal altercation that quickly escalated into a "violent encounter," police said.

Amin was shot at least once and died at the scene, police said. The other person suffered several stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital.