‘My heart is broken into a million pieces': Family, community remember slain Oakland DJ

Family, friends and community members are mourning the loss of a beloved Oakland DJ who was killed on Sunday.

Kendall Segers, also known as DJ Pnut, was one of three people gunned down in separate shootings last weekend.

Friends said Pnut was a young man with a giving spirit who went out of his way to help those in need.

Kelli Segers, Pnut's mother, is devastated by her son's death, but she knows he had a significant impact on the community.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Even though my heart is broken into a million pieces because that's my only child, I feel like a million people have reached out to me to tell me how much he meant to them," Kelli said.

One friend said Pnut once drove to Skid Row in Los Angeles during the holidays and bought 500 blankets to donate to homeless people. He put together a similar event in Oakland.