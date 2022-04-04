Oakland

Small Explosive Device Brought Into Oakland Courthouse

The device was a "a very crude homemade explosive that was about the size of a golf ball," and was detected at the court's security checkpoint

By Bay City News

A bomb squad was called after a small homemade explosive device was brought into an Alameda County courthouse in downtown Oakland on Monday morning, authorities said.

A man carried the device at about 9 a.m. into the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse on Washington Street, where it was detected at a security checkpoint, sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

The man told authorities that it had been planted on his car by someone.

The device was a "a very crude homemade explosive that was about the size of a golf ball," and was detected at the court's security checkpoint, Kelly said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man is connected to a civil lawsuit at the court, according to the sheriff, but no other details were released.

The sheriff's bomb squad responded and the scene was deemed safe, the sheriff's office said on social media.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oaklandexplosive devicebomb threatbomb squadWiley W. Manuel Courthouse
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us