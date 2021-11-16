Smash and Grab: 9 Suspects Armed with Hammers Break Into Concord Jewelry Store

A group of nine people armed with hammers entered a jewelry store in Concord and smashed glass display cases to steal jewels, the Concord Police Department confirmed.

According to a press release, the incident happened Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Iceberg Diamonds jewelry store inside the Sun Valley Mall.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The group began smashing glass display cases and stole jewels as employees tried to intervene, but they were unable to stop the suspects who got away before police arrived.

No arrests have been made.

Concord Police Detectives continue to investigate the case and urge anyone with information to contact Detective Christine Corey with CPD's Financial Crimes Unit at 925-603-5828.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.