Oakland firefighters responded to a homeless encampment fire Sunday that sent smoke across the Bay.

The fire was reported at 16th Avenue and East 12th Street and it was contained in less than 30 minutes.

#BREAKING Oakland fire units just contained a fire near 16th Ave and E 12th street. The fire happened in a homeless encampment. No one injured and no buildings were damaged. You could see smoke from the fire in San Francisco. nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/GjbfG0q5z8 — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) October 10, 2021

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire was seen all the way from San Francisco.