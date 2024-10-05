Social media campaign hopes to draw people to Oakland

A new social media campaign was launched on Friday with the hope of drawing more people back to Oakland.

The "Oakland Is Better In Person" campaign hopes to change the narrative, highlight the city's culture and businesses, and promote why it's a beautiful place to live, work and visit.

"How can we start owning our own narrative? What can we do to start building us forward and bringing people out who have been discouraged by crime or whatever the reasons are that they don't come out and patronize businesses as much anymore?" said Charlese Banks, owner of The Town Experience.

To tell the city's unique stories, Banks is partnering with business districts and using social media to share stories from the establishments' owners and have residents tell why they think Oakland is better.

According to Banks, the hope is that pushing their messages on social media will encourage people to visit the city and experience what it has to offer.

"I hope the impact will not only be socially [, but] we are driving the algorithms where you start seeing more positive stories that can drown out some of the hyper-focus on the crime and other just deteriorating stories you see every day," Banks said. "But I also hope it encourages a call to action."

The idea to start the campaign came after a rough 2023 holiday season for business, so the Uptown-Downtown Community Benefit Districts is looking to change that this year.

"I do believe that we are poised for a rebound, and in a major way," said Mauton Akran, who's part of the UDCBD. "So, it is important that the business owners, residents alike, anyone who has a vested interest in seeing Oakland be successful really take up the mantel."

Due to increased expenses and employees still working from home, there is less foot traffic, which ultimately impacts businesses, according to Akran and Banks.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"We need the critical mass of everyone outside to engage with our small businesses to really help in our efforts in revitalization," Akran said.

Aside from the year-long campaign's efforts to boost business, Banks hopes it will unite the community.

"It's about inspiring people to understand human interaction will always, to me, trump technology," Banks said. "As much as you can try to understand socially about Oakland, it is really about getting outside and touching the community for yourself."